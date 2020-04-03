Mangaluru

Meals being served to stranded workers and destitute, say MLAs

People line up for food in the Bunder area during the lockdown in Mangaluru on Thursday.

They are being given a kit containing grocery and rice

Steps have been taken to supply food to workers, destitute and others who have been stranded due to the 21-day lockdown in Mangaluru City South and Mangaluru City North, respective MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharat Shetty said here on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Kamath said that among the affected in Mangaluru City South included 993 construction workers from other districts and States and 815 skilled workers. They were being provided with a kit having seven grocery items and 5 kg rice.

Kadri Manjunatha temple is supplying meals twice a day to 2,475 persons, including beggars and destitute, in the South constituency. In addition, meals is being served to 413 persons who have been stranded in lodges and other places through Indira Canteens.

Mr. Kamath said that there were 13 rice mills in Dakshina Kannada. All of them could not resume operations due to shortage of workers. As many as three of them have now begun making boiled rice.

Mr. Shetty said that 1,500 workers and others in Mangaluru City North were being supplied with meals twice a day. In addition, Indira Canteens were supplying food to 2,200 persons daily.

