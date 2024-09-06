GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCC will write to govt. to slash minimum property tax rate on vacant land, says Mangaluru Mayor

The Mayor says the government will be requested to do the needful for slashing the minimum rate as after the government hiked the guidance value of properties across the State with effect from October 1, 2023, the property tax on vacant land has steeply gone up

Published - September 06, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor of Mangaluru, Sudhir Shetty Kannur at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday, September 6.

Mayor of Mangaluru, Sudhir Shetty Kannur at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday, September 6. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will write to the State government appealing to slash the minimum property tax rate for vacant land or site from 0.2% to 0.1%, according to Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur.

Addressing presspersons on Friday, September 6, the Mayor said that a committee constituted by him took the final decision by holding a meeting on the day. The committee comprised senior councillors of the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

The Mayor said that the government will be requested to do the needful for slashing the minimum rate as after the government hiked the guidance value of properties across the State with effect from October 1, 2023, the property tax on vacant land has steeply gone up. It has become a burden on many people owning vacant land and site. Many people have complained to the civic body that the minimum rate of 0.2% fixed is too high.

He said that a delegation of senior councillors, comprising from the ruling and the Opposition, will meet the Urban Development Minister and others concerned, including senior officials, and apprise the government on the need to slash the rate.

According to a circular issued by the government on February 19, 2021, the civic bodies should fix the property tax rate for vacant land not less than 0.2% (minimum) and not more than 0.5% (maximum).

Mr. Kannur alleged that the guidance value of properties in Mangaluru has not been revised scientifically by the District Level Valuation Committee which has not consulted the city corporation before recommending the revision to the State level committee.

The outgoing Mayor said that during his one-year term, after he assumed office on September 8, 2023, the State government has not released any special grant to the civic body. The Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh during his visits to Mangaluru had announced that the corporation will get a special grant of ₹25 crore and ₹75 crore. “Not even a rupee has been released as announced by the minister,” the Mayor said.

Mr. Kannur said that when B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister he had announced ₹125 crore to the MCC under Mahatma Gandhi Nagara Vikasa Yojane. In that, ₹40 crore has been released. After the Congress government took over, it cancelled the bids invited under the yojane. Hence, many projects came to a halt.

Whip in the council and former Mayor Premananda Shetty was present.

Published - September 06, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.