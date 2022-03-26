MCC will launch round-the-clock water supply in Bendoor, Kannur zones on pilot basis, say MLA, Mayor

Mayor of Mangaluru Premananda Shetty along with Mangaluru City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath performing puja for drinking water project on Saturday, | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

March 26, 2022 18:06 IST

The 24x7 water supply in the two zones in Mangaluru is likely to begin after a month

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Mayor Premananda Shetty said here on Saturday that the city corporation has chosen Bendoor and Kannur zones for supplying round-the-clock drinking water on a pilot basis in the city.

Speaking after performing ‘bhoomi puja’ for constructing an underground reservoir for storing 20 lakh litres of water at Lady Hill, the MLA said that the 24x7 water supply in the two zones is likely to begin after a month. He said that the city corporation will check whether all consumers will get water supply with good pressure on the two pilot zones selected. The city has 54 water supply zones.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Shetty said that the underground reservoir, near the Officers’ Club, will also have a pump house, both to be built at an estimated cost of ₹2.5 crore under the Jala Siri scheme, for pumping water to the overhead tanks in Kodical and Chilimbi.

The reservoir at Lady Hill will get water from the existing underground reservoir at Bendoor. A 660 mm mild steel pipeline covering 3.20 km will be laid between Bendoor and Lady Hill for supplying water from Bendor to Lady Hill.

Later, the MLA and the Mayor also performed ‘bhoomi puja’ for building an overhead tank at Kodical at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore for supplying water to four wards of No. 25 and No. 26 and No. 16 and No. 17. It has the capacity to store 40 lakh litres.

The Mayor said that the Jala Siri scheme is being implemented in the city by the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation at an estimated cost of ₹792.42 crore.

Water supply infrastructure is being strengthened under the scheme for the city. It includes building intermediate pumping stations at eight places, constructing overhead water storage tanks at 19 places, building underground reservoirs at two places, constructing a 81.7 MLD capacity water treatment plant at Ramalkatte, near Thumbe, and upgrading 1,500 km long water supply network, and 96,300 water supply connections.

The contractor of the project will maintain the infrastructure created for eight years.