MCC will introduce online file tracking system after three months, says commissioner

Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar reciving a memorandum from Shashdhar Pai Maroor, president of KCCI, in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will introduce online file tracking system after three months, according to commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

Speaking at an interactive session on issues and projects related to the city, Mr. Sridhar said that once the digital system gets activated people can track the movement of their files in the corporation.

Referring to the civic body going for a paperless administration in its offices, the commissioner said: “The use of paper files has now been reduced by 50 %”.

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) had organised the session.

Referring to a suggestion by the KCCI to continue the offline property tax payment for some more time till people get accustomed with the online payment system, the commissioner said that such a move will defeat the very purpose of introducing the online payment.

The civic body is aware of the online technical issues being faced by the taxpayers and these are being addressed, he said.

Mr. Sridhar said that as the corporation introduced the online property tax payment mode, the complaints also increased. The corporation has been addressing them. “We take each complaint as a step forward in the right direction,” he said.

The commissioner said that the civic body has opened a dry waste storing unit at Madhava Nagara in Surathkal. It has a capacity to store two tonnes of waste collected in a day. The civic body will open more such units in the city depending on the availability of space.

To a demand by a participant that the interval of dry waste collection should be increased from once in a week to twice or thrice a week, the commissioner said that in some wards it is being collected twice in a week now. It will be extended to more wards in phases.

Another participant suggested that the civic body should introduce a three digit helpline number to enable people to file complaints on civic issues such as water leakage. The commissioner said that an app is being developed for the same purpose now.

President of KCCI Shashidhar Pai Maroor presided over the session.