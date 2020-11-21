MCC warns trade licence will be cancelled if establishments use plastic bags

MANGALURU:

21 November 2020 20:10 IST

The Mangaluru City Corporation will not just impose a fine but also move ahead to cancel trade licences if traders are found using plastic carry bags and other non-recyclable plastic products, said MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar here on Saturday.

Expressing his concern over hotels and other traders continuing to use banned non-recyclable plastic products, Mr. Sridhar said MCC teams have been carrying out surprise checks and collecting fines. “We can cancel trade licences,” he said while pointing to the seriousness the MCC attached to stopping the use of plastic.

In a meeting of traders, hoteliers, traders and industry representatives at the MCC auditorium, MCC Environment Engineer Madhu Manohar said there was significant increase in the use of plastic carry bags in the city, more so after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily, about 40 tonnes of non-recyclable plastic waste was coming to the landfill site. About 370 tonnes of dry waste was being collected every Friday and after separating the recyclable material the remaining portion is going to the landfill site.

Mr. Manohar asked hotels to stop using plastic bags for takeaway service and display boards stating that they will not use plastic bags.

Claiming that the hotels have significantly reduced the use of plastic bags, Swarna Sunder from the Hotel Owners’ Association asked the corporation to direct plastic manufactures to have a mechanism to collect non-recyclable plastic.

Turning down the proposal, Mr. Sridhar said it will be good if hotels stop using plastic and other non-recyclable plastic products.

A representative from the Plastic Manufacturers’ Association said there are three units that are recycling plastic.

Mr. Manohar said four dry-waste collection centres will shortly come up in the city. When Swami Eekagamyananda of Ramakrishna Mutt sought permission of MCC to operate two dry-waste collection centres, Mr. Sridhar said a proposal will be placed before the MCC council.