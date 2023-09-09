HamberMenu
MCC urges people to celebrate Ganesha festival in environment-friendly manner

September 09, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Idols kept for display at a shop ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Udupi.

Idols kept for display at a shop ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru City Corporation has asked those organising mass Ganeshothsava festival to use environmental-friendly materials while erecting pandals and not to use plastic materials.

Commissioner of the corporation C.L. Anand said in a release that people should not throw away flower garlands, plates, glasses and plantain leaves used during the festival into storm-water drains and other waterbodies and at any public places and instead hand them over to the garbage collectors of the civic body.

The civic body also appealed to the people not to use crackers during the festival, he said.

If the corporation finds anybody making Ganesha idols from plaster of Paris and selling such idols, legal action will be taken against such persons and those idols will be seized. The idol makers should use natural colours and should not use chemicals.

He said that the civic body appeals to people to worship such Gouri and Ganesha idols made from natural colours and using clay.

The Commissioner said that people should not immerse the idols in all water bodies thus polluting the water bodies. Instead small idols should be immersed in buckets or in designated water bodies. Garlands, clothes and other ornamental materials should be compulsorily removed from the idols before immersing.

He said that the civic body is appealing to people to celebrate the festival in most environment friendly manner.

