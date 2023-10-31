MCC urges govt. to continue existing domestic water tariff till July, 2026

October 31, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has urged the State government to allow the civic body to continue collecting the existing domestic water tariff till July 31, 2026 without any revision.

The existing tariff in three slabs – 0-20, 20-25 and 25 and above kilolitres – stood at ₹5, ₹11, and ₹14 per kilolitre, respectively. As per the approval by the government earlier, the existing tariff was valid for a year from August 1, 2022. The corporation sought the extension of the existing tariff this July 24. The council of the civic body in its meeting on Tuesday concurred with the extension sought.

Earlier in July, 2022, the government approved the revision wherein the minimum tariff was reduced to ₹5 a kilolitre as against ₹7 a kilolitre fixed during the administrator’s tenure in 2019. While four tariff slabs were introduced in 2019, 0-8, 8-15, 15-25, and 25 and above kilolitres, with tariff per kilolitre at ₹7, ₹9, ₹11, and ₹13, respectively, the corporation council in its May 31, 2022 resolution recommended only three slabs, 0-20, 20-25, and 25 and above kilolitres, with tariff of ₹5, ₹11 and ₹14 per kilolitres, respectively.

Later, the Directorate of Municipal Administration approved the slashed tariff with a rider that it was effective only for a year from August 1, 2022 and the corporation will have to revise the tariff after one year.

After the tariff was enhanced to minimum ₹7 per 0-8 kilolitre during the administrator’s period for the first slab, there was an uproar in the corporation council and the corporation, on May 13, 2020, urged the government to reduce tariff.

The Director of Municipal Administration wrote to the corporation commissioner in December 2021 to propose a new water tariff that will help avoid loss to the corporation. Accordingly, the revised water tariff was approved during the corporation council’s general meeting on May 31, 2022 and it was forwarded to the Directorate.

After an in-principle approval by the Directorate, the State government notified the revised water tariff.

Whip in the council Premananda Shetty told the meeting that the corporation is hopeful that the government will extend the existing tariff till July 31, 2026.

