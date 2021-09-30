MCC to seek government nod to reduce domestic water tariff: Mayor

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will propose to the State government to reduce water tariff for domestic purposes, said Mayor Premanand Shetty here on Thursday.

During the ordinary meeting of the MCC Council here, Mr. Shetty said following concerns by councillors in the earlier meetings over the increase in the water tariff, he took up the matter with the Director of Directorate of Municipal Administration.

Mr. Shetty said he has told the Director that the tariff structure in force since 2019 is as per the formula prescribed by State government in 2011. This tariff puts burden on domestic consumers and hence needs to be revised. With the proposed revised tariff, the residential houses will pay less while commercial and non-residential buildings will be paying more. The revised tariff will not affect the overall revenue from water supply.

“The Director has asked us to submit the comparative chart of the two tariff structure, which can be placed before the Urban Development Department for approval of the revised tariff structure. We are writing the letter in this regard,” Mr. Shetty said, and added earnest efforts are being made to answer people’s concerns about water bills.

The Mayor further said steps are being taken to make changes in the water bill software to incorporate tariff for defective water meters and issue correct bills.

On the delayed execution of the Jalasiri 24-hour water supply scheme in the city, the Mayor said the executing agency has been asked to complete works by this December in areas covered by the water reservoirs of Bendoorwell and Padil.

Agreeing with councillor Naveen D’Souza about the elaborate procedure involved in issuance of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) certificates, the Mayor said the State government has recently brought changes and this will speed up the process.

When a councillor pointed to delay in online issuance of trade licenes, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the problem with the local server was being resolved. Steps were being taken to resolve issues concerning the related software, he said.