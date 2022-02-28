MCC to seek ₹350 crore under AMRUT II for augmenting water supply infrastructure

Mayor Premananda Shetty speaking at a press conference at Press Club in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

February 28, 2022 23:52 IST

Mayor Premananda Shetty said here on Monday that the city corporation will seek ₹350 crore from the Union Government under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Scheme II for further augmenting the water supply infrastructure.

Addressing presspersons, the Mayor said that the fund will be sought mainly for constructing a jack well, constructing a water storage facility, building a pump house – all at Adyar – and laying an additional main water supply line from Adyar-Harekala vented dam, which is being built now across the Netravathi by the Minor Irrigation Department, to the city.

The Mayor said that the infrastructural facilities will be set up on about 10 acre land near Adyar. Water will be sourced from the 520-m-long dam which could store 661.54 tmcft water.

Mr. Shetty reiterated that water tariff for domestic supply is set to be slashed. But the tariff for commercial connections will have to be increased to balance the total revenue. The talks have been held with the Government on the same. A proposal on the revision will be tabled before the council, he said.

The Mayor said that works on building an electric crematorium at Surathkal has commenced. Such a crematorium at Boluru has already been commissioned.

He said that ward committees have been constituted, online property tax payment system introduced and online trade licence renewal/application system was strengthened in the past one year. About 20,000 trade licences have been renewed/granted using a KEONICS supplied software for 2022-23, he said.

Mr. Shetty said that Ento Protein Pvt. Ltd. is processing the wet waste by applying black solider fly technology on a pilot basis at Pachchanady now.

He said that during his tenure as the Mayor in the past one year, the corporation joined hands with the Health Department in controlling the spread of COVID-19 effectively and vaccinating people against the disease.

The Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao was also present.