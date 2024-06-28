MCC to plant 10,000 saplings next month under ‘Hasire Usiru’ drive

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will plant 10,000 saplings of different varieties under its jurisdiction in this rainy season, according to Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur.

He told presspersons after his monthly phone-in programme on Friday that the plantation drive ‘Hasire Usiru’ will be launched on July 8 at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall on the occasion of the birthday of Saalumarada Thimmakka.

The Mayor said that the corporation has deposited ₹7.65 lakh with the Forest Department for purchasing the saplings. Each of the 60 wards under the corporation will be distributed with at least 100 saplings. In addition, saplings will be planted on the premises of about 25 fenced overhead tanks from where drip irrigation to the planted saplings will be arranged. The saplings will be planted on the roadside and on the available vacant government land, he said.

Incentive to class 10 students

Mr. Kannur said that the corporation has reserved ₹5 lakh to provide incentive to class 10 students who studied in government schools and government aided private schools and who passed this year’s examination with 90% and above marks. Such students will have to apply to the corporation by July 31 with relevant records such as marks card authenticated by their respective schools. The amount will be shared equally among the valid applicants. The incentive had been announced in the 2024-25 Budget.

Mr. Kannur said that multi-purpose workers of city corporation led by a health inspector and a supervisor are now visiting each ward to destroy breeding places of dengue causing mosquitoes.

Referring to the multi-level car parking project taken up under PPP model at Hampankatta coming to a standstill, the Mayor said its contractor has admitted to a hospital and is under treatment. Hence, the corporation was not in a position to hold consultation with the contractor. The civic body will wait for sometime on humanitarian grounds and later take a decision on terminating the contract.

The Mayor said that the retaining wall on the ‘rajakaluve’ at Alake, which slipped recently, was built by the Minor Irrigation Department. It will be reconstructed.

He said that each of the Brahmashree Narayana Guru Mandira in the city will be given a grant of ₹15,000 as announced in the 2024-25 Budget. The authorities managing the mandiras can get the grant after celebrating this year’s birth anniversary of Narayana Guru by submiting the accounts.

Mr. Kannur said that the corporation will hand over the maintenance of Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle at Lady Hill to Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple.