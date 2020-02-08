MCC to penalise bulk waste generators without processing units from Monday

Mangaluru City Corporation will begin penalising such bulk waste generators who did not set up garbage processing units in their premises, from February 10, according to Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde, Commissioner of the corporation.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, he said that under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the bulk waste generators will have to segregate waste and set up processing units, to convert wet waste into manure, on their premises. The National Green Tribunal had also directed the government to strictly implement SWM Rules, 2016. The city corporation, for the first time, will impose ₹25,000 as fine for not setting up processing units on the premises of bulk waste generators. If not complied with, they will be imposed fine of ₹50,000 the second time around. If failed to act even then, steps will be taken to book a case.

The Commissioner said that the bulk waste generators are apartments, hostels, education institutes, hotels, bar and restaurants, marriage and convention halls, some commercial establishments, meat sellers, and the like.

The civic body had conducted a meeting with bulk waste generators on July 3, 2019, and had apprised them to segregate waste and set up processing units on their premises.

A demonstration on various methods of processing available had been conducted for them on September 27, 2019. They had been given time till October to set up the units. Later, it had been extended till December 2019. Yet, many have not bothered to set up them.

Hence, the corporation which is answerable to the NGT, will start imposing fine from Monday onwards.

The Commissioner said that the civic body had so far issued notices to 1,948 bulk waste generators for not setting up the processing units on the premises. There are over 2,000 apartments in the city. About 2,820 individual houses are now segregating waste in the city.

The corporation will not give building completition certificates to new apartments if they failed to set up processing units on the premises. The Commissioner appealed to all bulk waste generators to take the matter seriously.

G. Santhosh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (administration), and Madhu S. Manohar, Environment Engineer, were present.