MCC to look into demand for more auto rickshaw parking stands in Mangaluru

Mayor Premananda Shetty said here on Saturday that the city corporation council will take up for discussion a proposal sent to the corporation by police to notify 210 auto rickshaw parking stands here.

Speaking at a meeting, the corporation and Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath had with representatives of auto rickshaw unions and traffic police, the Mayor said that the council will deliberate upon it, make changes if necessary and finalise the parking stands for notification.

The unions said that 210 parking stands are not enough as the city has more than 7,000 auto rickshaws. The 210 parking stands can accommodate about 1,200 auto rickshaws. The city require parking stands to park at least 5,000 auto rickshaws. The city has parking stands at 540 places. Some among them have been removed during widening roads.

They demanded that more number of auto rickshaws should be allowed to park in the 210 parking places identified.

Responding to it, Mr. Kamath asked the unions to submit a list of places where the drivers wanted the parking places in addition to the 210 places identified. Traffic police, Regional Transport Office and the city corporation officials will conduct a joint inspection of those places and finalise the places depending on the local conditions, he said.

A councillor Poornima said that some of the auto rickshaw drivers are refusing to drive when women wanted to hire the auto rickshaws to the places of their choice in the central business district area. Some demand higher fare, sometimes double the meter fare, during daytime even though the places are in central business district area. She asked the drivers to correct their conduct.