MCC to issue trade licenses for five-year period from 2023-24

January 04, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to issue Trade Licenses up to a term of five years to all categories of business and trade from the financial year 2023-24 following advise by the Urban Development Department.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar in his proceedings of December 31 said the idea of issuing trade licenses up to five years was to bring in transparency and ease of getting the licenses through the online process.

The UDD in its October 20, 2022, notification said that though there was provision to issue trade licenses to all kinds of business establishments up to five years under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, many corporations were issuing licenses only for one year. Therefore it was necessary to issue licenses up to five years if the trader so desires, after obtaining necessary documents and collecting fees for the ease of doing business, the notification said.

Mr. Sridhar said MCC has decided to extend the facility to all kinds of commercial activities in its limits for fresh as well as renewed trade licenses from the forthcoming financial year online. However, if any trader intends to avail licenses for shorter periods, the same may be issued for one, two, three or four years.

Trade licenses for five years would be issued after examining all required documents. After the expiry of five years, fresh submission and examination of documents was necessary. Those intending to avail a five-year license should pay the license fee for five years at once.

To avail the trade license, the entrepreneur should strictly follow the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and Plastic Waste Management Rules. They should also pay property tax within the stipulated time, failing which the license would be cancelled with a fortnight’s notice, Mr. Sridhar noted. License would also be cancelled if the same was required by reports of any government department or authority as well as if the trader violated the conditions of the license, the commissioner added.