MCC to invite fresh bids for installing LED street lamps

November 30, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Akshy Sridhar said on Wednesday that the civic body will terminate its contract awarded to a consortium of partners for installing LED streetlights in the city by replacing existing conventional lamps, for non-performance.

The partners – Chaturbahave Electronics Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. and Annapurna Enterprises – have also not set up a Centralised Control and Monitoring System as part of the contract awarded, he said adding that bids will be invited again to take up the project.

Replying to questions by councillors on the LED lamps project at the monthly meeting of the corporation council, Mr. Sridhar said that as per the terms of contract, the contractor had to replace 60,458 conventional lamps with the LED lamps. Of them only 4,157 conventional lamps had been replaced. There was no progress at all in setting up Centralised Control and Monitoring System. The maintenance period of the infrastructure created under the project stood at seven years.

“The performance progress so far is not even 20%,” the Commissioner said.

Mr. Sridhar said that the partners had been issued with the Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) of the project on July 1, 2020. The contract agreement had been signed on February 24, 2021. The project following an extension of period given was to be completed by November 30, 2022. Originally it had to be completed by December 23, 2021.

The Commissioner said that the maintenance of the LED lamps already installed by the consortium partners can be done by the corporation itself.

Some councillors suggested that instead of terminating the contract, the existing contract of the partners can be extended by a fortnight as the process of inviting bids again and completing the project would consume more time.

Responding to it, the Commissioner said that it would serve no purpose as the partners have not shown any signs of progress. If the project would have been completed by 80% then the contract period would have been extended to ensure the completion of the project, Mr. Sridhar said.

The project had been initiated to save energy by installing LED street lamps.

Mayor Jayananda Anchan presided over the meeting.