MCC to impose penalty to reduce breeding sites of mosquitoes causing dengue and malaria

A penalty of ₹500 will be imposed on owners of individual houses and commercial establishments, a fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed on an apartment, while a ₹15,000 penalty will be imposed on an under-construction building, says MCC Commissioner

Published - July 08, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will impose penalties ranging between ₹500 and ₹15,000 on individual houses, apartments, commercial establishments, and under-construction sites if the breeding of mosquitoes causing malaria, dengue, and chikungunya is found.

In a statement, MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand said a penalty of ₹500 will be imposed on owners of individual houses and commercial establishments. A fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed on an apartment, while a ₹15,000 penalty will be imposed on under-construction building.

Mr. Anand said multipurpose workers of the MCC have been continuing surveys of buildings in the city and taking steps to clear fresh water deposits where mosquitoes causing malaria, dengue, and chikungunya breed. Steps have also been taken to do fogging at places where positive cases of infection are being reported.

People can report about mosquito-breeding sites by calling the MCC Control room (2220306). Information can also be sent to the MCC control room whatsapp number 9449007722.

Earlier, in a meeting to review work on combating dengue, Mr. Anand said MCC personnel should spray mosquito repellent chemicals and take up fogging in houses where dengue cases are being reported. This should be carried out daily, he said. Dengue source-clearing exercises should be carried out in and around the home of a Dengue-positive person on the same day when he or she tests positive. People should not neglect to clear fresh water deposits in and around houses where dengue-causing mosquitoes breed, he said.

