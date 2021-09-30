MCC to illuminate areas around Kudroli and Mangaladevi temples on Dasara

Mangaluru

30 September 2021 19:13 IST

Mangaluru Dasara this time will see more lights as Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to illuminate streets and buildings around Mangaladevi temple in addition to Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple.

Nominated councillor Radhakrishna on Thursday told the ordinary meeting of MCC here that the Gokarnanatha temple management was illuminating streets where the Mangaluru Dasara Shobha Yatre was being taken out, including Kudroli Temple, Mannagudde, Lady Hill Circle, PVS Junction, Navabharat Circle, Hampankatta, Car Street, and New Chitra Theatre.

However, he said the temple management appears unable to arrange lighting this year because of drop in income following the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, it would be apt on the part of the corporation to arrange lighting as Mangaluru Dasara is one of the few notable events of the city.

Advertising

Advertising

Another councillor said similar lighting arrangement should also be made on roads leading to Mangaladevi temple.

Mayor Premanand Shetty said the MCC will bear the expenses of lighting around the two temples.

Agreeing with councillor Shashidhar Hegde, Mr. Shetty said budgetary provision will be made for this purpose from next year, which will help MCC get funds from the State government.

The council proposed naming the road from A.B. Shetty Circle to the first railway bridge at Marnamikatte via Mangaladevi temple and Shami Katte as Mangaladevi Road. Already, the stretch between A.B. Shetty Circle and Mangaladevi temple bears the Mangaladevi Road name.

The new proposal covers Car Street through which the chariot of Mangaladevi is drawn during its annual festival.

The Mayor said the proposal will be referred to the MCC Standing Committee on Town Planning and Reforms.