MCC to fast-track issue of Development Rights Certificates

Mayor Premananda Shetty (right) presiding over a meeting on December 31 to chalk out plans to simplify the process as per the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act, 2021, in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

01 January 2022 13:53 IST

This will apply to citizens who have offered their land for road-widening projects

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will accelerate the process of granting Development Rights Certificate (DRC) to citizens who have offered their land for road-widening projects undertaken in the Corporation limits.

Mayor Premananda Shetty presided over a meeting on December 31 to chalk out plans to simplify the process as per the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act, 2021, according to Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

Property owners who had offered property rights to MCC for road-widening five years or prior to initiation of the Amendment Act on October 7, 2021 would get DRCs though a fast-track procedure. The Commissioner asked property owners who are yet to receive DRCs to submit necessary documentary proof to the TDR Cell of MCC to avail the certificates.

Details of land made available to MCC for road-widening would be posted on MCC’s website shortly as well as on the TDR Cell notice board. If property owners have any objection, they may file the same with the Commissioner within 15 days of the notice. Thereafter, MCC would conduct a hearing for the fast-track issuance of DRCs.

Swatch Technology Challenge

As a part of Swatch Bharat Mission 2.0, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is hosting ‘Swatch Technology Challenge’ and has sought submission of three innovative solutions that qualify at the Urban Local Body level.

MCC has invited entries from individuals, startups, parastatals and any other organisation. Participants may send entries under social inclusion, zero dump and plastic waste management and transparency themes.

MCC would shortlist and forward selected entries for State-level evaluation. Upon further evaluation, they would be sent to the national level. Up to 10 selected projects at the national level would receive seed funding of about ₹25 lakh each and dedicated incubation support from French Tech for one year. Top three solutions in each thematic area would be felicitated with an award at the Swatch Survekshan Award ceremony.

Interested persons may fill the Google form https://forms.gle/64kW9BjWbECDuVy39.