MCC to conduct drive against single-use plastic till July 28

July 18, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will launch a plastic-free campaign to prevent the sale and use of single-use plastic till July 28 in the corporation limits, even as a ban on the use of polystyrene and expanded polystyrene came into effect from this month.

An official release here said the Central government already banned single-use plastic from 2016, wherein the prohibition was imposed on plastic items, including carry bags, banners, buntings, flex, plates, flags, cups, spoons, sheets, straws, thermocole, granules etc.

The ban on polystyrene and expanded polystyrene that was used as packing material came into being through an amendment to the Plastic Waste Management Rules from this July.

Therefore, single-use plastic manufacturers, stockists, retail vendors, shop keepers, e-commerce companies, street vendors, commercial complexes, cinema houses, educational institutions, offices, hospitals etc., should desist using single-use plastic and instead go for environmental-friendly material. They should engage in reduce, reuse and reuse plastic material.

If anyone found to be using single-use plastic, the corporation will impose fines ranging from ₹200 to ₹20,000 besides cancelling the trade licence, said the Commissioner.

