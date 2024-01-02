MCC staff, pourakarmikas get health cards

January 02, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Realising a promise made in the 2023-24 Budget, the BJP-led Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council on Tuesday issued health cards to the corporation’s 267 personnel and 57 pourakarmikas at a function in its office. The card provides an insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to each.

The MCC has paid ₹28 lakh as the premium for the group mediclaim policy of State Bank of India for the staff and pourakarmikas. The policy covers only the inpatient cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said so far the corporation was bearing the treatment cost of its personnel directly from its funds. When the corporation hired 264 pourakarmikas recently, the civic body issued health cards to them under insurance policy. “The staff and remaining 54 permanent pourakarmikas were issued the cards now under the policy,” Mr. Kannur said.

Senior councillor M. Shashidhar Hegde said health cards will give great relief to employees. With this health card, employee need not worry about meeting the high treatment cost, he said.

MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand said with the health card the MCC personnel are saved from waiting for months for settlement of claim of treatment charges. The personnel can now avail cashless treatment facility in the network private hospitals. In case the hospital is not in the network, receipts and other documents related to treatment should be submitted to the SBI General Insurance, which will reimburse the amount in about 15 days.

Mr. Anand said at present only treatment charges of an employee is covered. Seeing the way employees make use of the health card, the MCC will consider covering employee’s family members under the mediclaim policy, he said.