MCC requires ₹200 crore special package for development projects, says MP

Updated - September 19, 2024 06:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, and party leaders felicitating the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, and party leaders felicitating the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta said on Thursday that Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) needs a special ₹200 crore package from the State government for development projects.

Speaking after congratulating the newly elected Mayor Manoj Kumar and Deputy Mayor P.S. Bhanumathi, Capt. Chowta said the BJP and the Congress in the Council should demand for the same by prevailing upon the State government. “I appeal to the Congress councillors to cooperate with the ruling BJP for getting the special grant,” he said.

He asked the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to address the problems of common persons on priority.

Sudhir Shetty Kannur, who demitted the office as Mayor, said that under phase I of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana (MGNVY), the government released ₹33 crore of ₹125 crore sanctioned to MCC. Now the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor have the onus of getting the action plan done for the second phase of ₹125 crore MGNVY. Mr. Kannur said that though Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh earlier announced twice that the MCC will get ₹25 crore and ₹50 crore, the announcement did not become a reality.

Y. Bharat Shetty and D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLAs, congratulated the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The new Mayor said that he will continue the pro-people programmes chalked out by earlier Mayors and will strive for the integrated development of Mangaluru.

Published - September 19, 2024 06:52 pm IST

