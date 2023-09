September 01, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Friday seized (locked) 10 shops at Alake Market for non-payment of rent to the civic body.

A release from the corporation said that the owners owed the civic body ₹28 lakh as rent. Hence, the revenue officials took the shops into the possession.

Though notices had been served to the owners, they had not paid rent. After the shops were seized, they have come forward to pay the rent, the release said.