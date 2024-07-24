MCC move to build petrol pump at Mannagudda junction opposed

The Mangaluru City Corporation’s move to set up its own petrol bunk at Mannagudda junction has met with stiff opposition from the Mannagudde Gurji Seva Samiti Trust.

A delegation of the Trust, with Mannagudda ward (no. 28) councillor Sandhya Mohan Acharya, met Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur on Wednesday and urged him to drop the move.

The Trust said the corporation land at the junction had eight huge trees, a post office, and a library building. The Trust has been hosting the annual ‘deeparadhana utsava’ at the junction for the past 154 years. Hence, having a petrol bunk nearby when lighting diyas and bursting crackers during the utsava is dangerous. In addition, Mescom has its sub-station opposite the location. Any fire accident at the petrol bunk might lead to another mishap at the electricity sub-station.

The Trust said there was no need to set up another petrol bunk in the area as there were two nearby. The trees will have to be cut if a new station is to be set up at the junction, it said.

It said that the trust cannot sacrifice its more than one-and-a-half century old ‘deeparadhana utsava’ at the junction. It said that if the corporation handed over the land to the Trust, it will create facilities for parking and will build a community hall and a sub-division office for the corporation, in addition to housing the library and the post office. Thus, the land can be used for public purpose.

The delegation was led by president Ramananda Pangal. Joint secretary H.R. Gurucharan was also present. In his response, the Mayor told the delegation that he will look into the matter.

