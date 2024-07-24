GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCC move to build petrol pump at Mannagudda junction opposed

Published - July 24, 2024 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Mannagudda junction where Mangaluru City Corporation has proposed to build a petrol bunk.

The Mannagudda junction where Mangaluru City Corporation has proposed to build a petrol bunk. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Mangaluru City Corporation’s move to set up its own petrol bunk at Mannagudda junction has met with stiff opposition from the Mannagudde Gurji Seva Samiti Trust.

A delegation of the Trust, with Mannagudda ward (no. 28) councillor Sandhya Mohan Acharya, met Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur on Wednesday and urged him to drop the move.

The Trust said the corporation land at the junction had eight huge trees, a post office, and a library building. The Trust has been hosting the annual ‘deeparadhana utsava’ at the junction for the past 154 years. Hence, having a petrol bunk nearby when lighting diyas and bursting crackers during the utsava is dangerous. In addition, Mescom has its sub-station opposite the location. Any fire accident at the petrol bunk might lead to another mishap at the electricity sub-station.

The Trust said there was no need to set up another petrol bunk in the area as there were two nearby. The trees will have to be cut if a new station is to be set up at the junction, it said.

It said that the trust cannot sacrifice its more than one-and-a-half century old ‘deeparadhana utsava’ at the junction. It said that if the corporation handed over the land to the Trust, it will create facilities for parking and will build a community hall and a sub-division office for the corporation, in addition to housing the library and the post office. Thus, the land can be used for public purpose.

The delegation was led by president Ramananda Pangal. Joint secretary H.R. Gurucharan was also present. In his response, the Mayor told the delegation that he will look into the matter.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.