MCC meeting witness deadlock over ‘kitchen’ remark

May 26, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The monthly meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council witnessed a deadlock for some time, after the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress councillors engaged in heated arguments and the ruling party councillors shouting slogans irritated over a remark by an Opposition party councillor.

At one point, Mayor Jayananda Anchan took the Opposition party councillor to task and said that he was showing disrespect to the House by his remarks. He also asked the Congress councillors whether the councillor in question was the Leader of the Opposition.

The Mayor said that the councillor was exceeding his brief as he mentioned once that the Mayor had no knowledge. The conduct of the councillor in the House was not correct and it should be the last one, the Mayor said.

When the matter pertaining to getting a property, either through acquiring or through TDR process, for developing cycling track from the Bolara seaface to M.G. Road came up, the councillor, A.C. Vinayraj, maintained that the 28 families, with about 150 persons, on the property should be properly rehabilitated first before getting the land for the project.

He said he will not allow the project to take off unless the families are rehabilitated by issuing them valid land records. They should not be rehabilitated only for the namesake.

The councillor objected to the Mayor giving his consent to get the land in anticipation of the approval of the council even before discussing it in the council. He also sat in the Well of House for some time registering his opposition to the decision taken by the Mayor without consulting the council.

Following heated arguments over the matter between the ruling and the Opposition party members, the Mayor who once agreed to drop the move, later agreed to postpone the matter from taking any decision.

At this point a remark by Mr. Vinayraj, who was stressing on the seriousness of the issue, that it was not a matter of a decision to be taken on the basis of the outcome of kitchen discussion, angered the women councillors of the BJP who stormed the Well of the House seeking an apology.

They also stood near the seat of the councillor and shouted slogans and Mr. Vinayraj refused to apologise. The pandemonium ended after senior councillors intervened and all agreed not to pursue the matter further.