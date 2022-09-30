MCC council resolves to name Surathkal Junction Circle after Savarkar

The building of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has been illuminated on the occasion of Dasara celebrations. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council. in its meeting on September 30, unanimously resolved to put the name of Vinayaka Damodar Savarkar on Surathkal Junction Circle.

The opposition Congress and the two members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) did not object to the decision taken by the council led by the BJP.

An agenda tabled in the council on the same said that Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty had appealed to the corporation to name the circle after Savarkar saying that he had dedicated his life to the nation.

It said that though the proposal on naming the circle after Savarkar came up at its meeting on October 30, 2021, the council had resolved to refer the matter to the Standing Committee for Town Planning and Improvement to take an appropriate decision. The committee, in its meeting on February 15, 2022, resolved to recommend naming the circle after Savarkar after recording the objections raised by two members of the committee – Keshava and Shamshuddin – who represent the Congress.

It said that two other members of the council – Muneeb Bengre and Shamshad Aboobakkar from the SDPI who attended the meeting of the standing committee to participate in the discussion on the specific topic — submitted letters to the chairperson of the committee opposing naming the circle after Savarkar.

Meanwhile, the council referred a plea by Mr. Shetty to name Bondel Circle after Kannada poet Sarvajna, to the same committee for taking an appropriate decision and convey the same to the council.

Sarvajana lived in the 16th century and composed ‘tripadis’ (three line poems) in simple sentences to help common people understand the poems.

It said that earlier NABARD had sought permission from the corporation to name the same circle as BIRD Circle. A decision on the same is pending before the council.

Mayor Jayananda Anchan presided over the meeting. Deputy Mayor Poornima was present.