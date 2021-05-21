MCC launches mobile swab collecting teams in Mangaluru

Mangaluru

21 May 2021 19:01 IST

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has formed mobile swab collection teams in the jurisdiction of each of 10 urban primary health centres in the city, according to Mayor Premananda Shetty.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, the Mayor said that the teams will collect the swabs of the primary contacts of COVID-19 patients and of those with COVID-19 symptoms from their doorstep.

People can reach out to these teams by contacting the primary health centres of their area. In addition, if the services of those teams are required people can also call the toll free number of the corporation over 155313.

The teams have already begun collecting the swabs, Mr. Shetty said.

Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said that the ward-level task force committees have been constituted to identify the primary and secondary contacts and make them to undergo the swab test. In addition, nodal officers have been appointed for each ward.

Mr. Sridhar said that to supervise the functioning of ward-level committees, nodal officers have been appointed for each of the urban primary health centres. The corporation has also begun pasting “this house is under observation” stickers on the houses of COVID-19 patients to prevent the spread of infection.

The commissioner said that the civic body has also begun distributing ‘home isolation health kits’ to take care of the health of COVID-19 patients under home isolation. The kits contained medicines prescribed by the government.

The civic body is also giving food to the poor in five Indira canteens thrice a day. The response to the food distribution is good.