MCC launches helpline to complain about drinking water supply issues

March 03, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

MANGALURU The Mangaluru City Corporation has launched a helpline to enable people to complain about drinking water issues in the city.

The phone number is 0824-2220306/319. In addition, complaints can be sent to WhatsApp number 9449007722.

People can report on elevating areas not receiving water or regarding damage to water supply pipelines during ongoing projects like laying cooking gas supply lines and laying new water supply lines under Jalasiri scheme. If people did not get water supply the helpline can be contacted, a release from the Executive Engineer (water supply) of the civic body said.

