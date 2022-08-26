MCC invites citizens’ feedback on functioning of Clock Tower loop road

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 26, 2022 23:02 IST

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has requested the people to provide their feedback on converting the Clock Tower to Clock Tower Road in the city as a loop road on an experimental basis via A.B. Shetty Circle, Hamilton Circle, and Rao and Rao Circle.

The feedback has been sought mainly for taking a final decision on regularising the one-way traffic on the loop road by considering other aspects of traffic movement.

Citizens can provide their feedback on the Google forms posted on social media handles of the corporation and Mangaluru Smart City Limited, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. September 4 will be the last date for submitting feedback.

The Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said in a release on Friday that a coordination meeting was held on August 5 under the chairmanship of the Mayor in which the MLA of Mangaluru City South and the Deputy Commissioner too participated. The meeting decided to get the feedback not only for implementing one-way traffic on permanent basis but also to finalise the designs for different traffic junctions developed on the loop road. It is also to get the traffic movement adopted at different junctions.

The loop road connected the people with important government offices. The area also has Town Hall, Nehru Ground, Service Bus Stand and other places with commercial activity.

“Citizens are hereby requested to provide feedback to give an insight on the functioning of the road,” he said.

