ADVERTISEMENT

MCC imposes fine of ₹4,000 for dumping building waste on footpath

August 25, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) said that it will penalise those who will dump debris and any other type of solid waste on the roadside and at any other public places creating black spots in the city.

In a release, the Commissioner of the civic body C.L. Anand said that one Prashanth Shet of Mannagudda was imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on Wednesday, for dumping building debris on the footpath.

He said that the black spots mar the beauty of the city. Hence, the corporation is appealing to people not to create black spots in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US