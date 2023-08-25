HamberMenu
MCC imposes fine of ₹4,000 for dumping building waste on footpath

August 25, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) said that it will penalise those who will dump debris and any other type of solid waste on the roadside and at any other public places creating black spots in the city.

In a release, the Commissioner of the civic body C.L. Anand said that one Prashanth Shet of Mannagudda was imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on Wednesday, for dumping building debris on the footpath.

He said that the black spots mar the beauty of the city. Hence, the corporation is appealing to people not to create black spots in the city.

