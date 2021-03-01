‘MCC has failed to make proposer use of Dalit welfare funds’

Mangaluru

01 March 2021 22:01 IST

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has failed to make proper use of the funds reserved for the social and economic welfare of Dalits, the State co-convener of Adivasi Hakkugala Samanvaya Samiti, Krishnappa Konchadi, alleged here on Monday.

Addressing a gathering during a protest organised by the Dalita Hakkugala Samiti and the Adivasi Hakkugala Samanvaya Samiti in front of Mangaluru City Corporation, he said that the circular issued by the State government on January 19, 2019 pertaining to the guidelines for the use of funds reserved for the welfare of Dalits is “anti-Dalit”. As the MCC is preparing its action plan for the use of funds meant for Dalit welfare based on the same guidelines the overall development of Dalit community could not be achieved.

He said that the government should provide Dalits ₹6 lakh financial assistance for building each house and ₹1 lakh should be provided for repairing a house.

Vasantha Achari, Dakshina Kannada district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxists), alleged that the Union government year after year is reducing its grants for Dalit welfare. It is diverting the funds meant for Dalit welfare to other activities. Hence Dalits have been deprived of many government facilities.

K. Yadava Shetty, general secretary, Dakshina Kannada unit of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha spoke.