‘MCC has failed to make proposer use of Dalit welfare funds’

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has failed to make proper use of the funds reserved for the social and economic welfare of Dalits, the State co-convener of Adivasi Hakkugala Samanvaya Samiti, Krishnappa Konchadi, alleged here on Monday.
Addressing a gathering during a protest organised by the Dalita Hakkugala Samiti and the Adivasi Hakkugala Samanvaya Samiti in front of Mangaluru City Corporation, he said that the circular issued by the State government on January 19, 2019 pertaining to the guidelines for the use of funds reserved for the welfare of Dalits is “anti-Dalit”. As the MCC is preparing its action plan for the use of funds meant for Dalit welfare based on the same guidelines the overall development of Dalit community could not be achieved.
He said that the government should provide Dalits ₹6 lakh financial assistance for building each house and ₹1 lakh should be provided for repairing a house.
Vasantha Achari, Dakshina Kannada district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxists), alleged that the Union government year after year is reducing its grants for Dalit welfare. It is diverting the funds meant for Dalit welfare to other activities. Hence Dalits have been deprived of many government facilities.
K. Yadava Shetty, general secretary, Dakshina Kannada unit of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha spoke.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath