MCC has failed to control fire, smoke at legacy waste site in Pachchanady: Congress

January 11, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Opposition Congress in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council alleged on Wednesday that the BJP-led corporation has failed to control the fire which broke out at the legacy waste site of the civic body at Pachchanady on January 6.

Speaking to presspersons at Pachchanady after visiting the site with other Congress leaders, the Leader of the Opposition in the Council Naveen R. D’Souza said that it will be a week on Thursday since the fire broke out. But the fire and smoke are still not under control. “It is the administrative failure of the BJP,” he alleged stating that the Congress will rake up the matter in the next meeting of the Council.

Mr. D’Souza said that there are many educational institutes and residential areas near Pachchanady. All of them have been affected by the smoke. But the corporation has not taken up the matter seriously.

The Opposition leader said that the corporation did not take any precautionary measure to ensure that there was no fire at the site this year. It should have sprayed water through sprinkler system as a precaution to prevent fire from breaking out.

Former Mayor and Congress councillor M. Shashidhar Hegde said that smoke from the site has spread up till Kavoor, Konchady, Shakthi Nagar and Kudupu and Neerumarga. The fire is repeatedly breaking up at the site since past few years. Knowing this, the corporation should have taken precautionary measures, he said.

The smoke from the site has affected the health of people including students, senior citizens, children and women. “What are the officials of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) doing. We have not seen their presence and the presence of other officials except the Health Officer of the corporation at the site,” he said.

The corporation and other senior officials have not taken the incident seriously, he said.

Ivan D’Souza, former MLC, said that district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar did not visit the site so far. He should visited the site. The district administration should a declare holiday for the educational institutes nearby as the smoke is affecting the health of students, teachers and other people. The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada is also not serious about the issue. The corporation has shown utter disregard to the issue. “The corporation is playing with the life of people,” Mr. D’Souza alleged.

Former Mangaluru City North MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava and Congress councillors were in the team which visited the site.