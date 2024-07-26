GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MCC hands over cheques of ₹5 lakh each to families of two deceased defence personnel

Published - July 26, 2024 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur handing over cheques to the families of two defence personnel from Mangaluru who sacrificed their lives while on duty in January, 2023, at a function organised during the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Mangaluru on Friday.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur handing over cheques to the families of two defence personnel from Mangaluru who sacrificed their lives while on duty in January, 2023, at a function organised during the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru City Corporation handed over cheques of ₹5 lakh each to the families of two defence personnel from Mangaluru who sacrificed their lives while on duty in January, 2023, at a function organised during the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Mangaluru on Friday.

Harish Kumar of Alape North, who was a Hawaldar with BSF, had sacrificed his life on January 1, 2023. His wife Geethakumari was handed over the cheque at the function.

B.S. Muraleedhara of Shakthi Nagar, a head constable with the paramilitary force, had sacrificed his life on January 23, 2023. His wife Ushakiran received the cheque.

The families were helped with financial assistance under the ‘Namma Yodha’ scheme announced by the corporation in its Budget for 2024-25. The scheme was to extend financial assistance to the families of defence personnel who sacrificed their lives while on duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that the corporation will also develop a road circle in the city after late Captain M.V. Pranjal who laid down his life while fighting terrorists in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in November 2023. In addition, it will also build a road in the memory of Flight Lieutenant Ronald Kevin Serrao who laid down his life while on duty.

The Mayor said that the then Defence Minister George Fernandes had tackled the Kargil war effectively.

Retired defence personnel were felicitated on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, retired Brigadier I.N. Rai said that soldiers should not be humiliated and disrespected. They always stood by the country. He said that if one toured Kashmir, Jammu, Leh and Kargil areas, they would understand how soldiers lived and worked with dedication while protecting the country.

Meanwhile, the BJP took out a ‘Tiranga Yatre’ in the city on the occasion.

