MCC had hard time removing waste dumped by the roadside between Kudroli and Lalbagh

Scenes on the Mangaladevi Temple Road and the Kudroli Temple-Lalbagh road were a study in contrast on Monday.

The stalls by the side of the Mangaladevi Temple Road had neatly placed accumulated waste in bags outside. Pourakarmikas who came on Monday morning had little work. They swept the road to collect the waste and took away the entire waste within an hour.

But on the Kudroli Temple arch – Narayana Guru Circle - Lalbagh junction road stretch, the assembled pourakarmikas and other civic staff took time in clearing waste.

At several places, waste was found scattered outside the stalls. Street vendors, who operated on the stretch, appeared to have scant regard for the direction of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to properly dispose waste. The MCC staff took time in clearing heaps of waste on the stretch.

People came in large numbers to the two roads for the processions related to idol immersion ceremony, following the 10-day Dasara festival of Mahatobhara Mangaladevi and Kudroli Gokarnanatha temples. The processions started on Sunday evening and went on till the early hours of Monday.

General secretary of Ambamaheshwari Seva Trust, Umanath Kotekar, said the Dasara festival management committee of Mangaladevi Temple worked closely with the MCC and the police to have stalls only on one side of the road. Similarly the MCC allocated stalls only on one side of the road stretch between Kudroli Temple and Narayana Guru Circle.

While allotting space for the stalls, the MCC directed stall owners to properly dispose of the waste. The MCC was also asked to depute more personnel for clearing waste on Monday morning, Mr. Kotekar said.

MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand said more civic workers were engaged in clearing the waste on Monday. “Clearing party popper waste was a challenge. Fortunately there was no rain on (Monday) morning during waste clearance,” he said.

Civic workers also removed several roadside Dasara festival hoardings, he added.