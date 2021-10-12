MCC gets award for wet waste management

Competition is hosted by City Manager's Association Karnataka (CMAK) and Directorate of Municipal Administration

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has bagged second place in the Best Practice Award 2019-20, which is hosted by City Manager's Association Karnataka (CMAK) in collaboration with the Directorate of Municipal Administration, for the civic body’s initiative on ‘wet waste processing at household level’.

Akshy Sridhar, Commissioner, MCC received the award from Urban Development Minister B. A. Basavaraj at the CMAK's Best Practice Catalouge Release and Award Ceremony in Bengaluru on October 12. Minister for Municipal Administration N. Nagaraju was also present.

The award comprises a cheque for ₹75,000, a trophy and a certificate.

“Credit for the award goes to all the Mangaloreans who have been cooperating in managing wet waste in their households. We also acknowledge the role of various start-ups and organisations who have been the torch-bearers in this drive, and the entire health team of the corporation who have been able to take the best practices to the people,” Mr. Sridhar said.