MCC council resolves to have panel of experts for controlling dengue cases in Mangaluru

November 01, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Praveen Chandra Alva, Leader of Opposition in the council of Mangaluru City Corporation, speaking at the council meeting on Tuesday.

Praveen Chandra Alva, Leader of Opposition in the council of Mangaluru City Corporation, speaking at the council meeting on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Concerned over increasing dengue cases in the city, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council, in its meeting on Tuesday, resolved to constitute a committee of health professionals, from private and government sectors, to chalk out a plan of action to contain the fever cases.

Raising the matter, M. Shashidhar Hegde, former Mayor and now Congress councillor, said that dengue cases are widespread in Attavara, Bolara, and Bunder areas. The corporation should take it seriously and a plan of action is required to contain its spread.

Earlier, Mr. Hegde said malaria was widespread for long in the city. The corporation contained its spread by forming a committee of expert doctors, from private and government sectors, who prepared a plan of action and the corporation acted accordingly and it did work. A similar initiative is required to tackle dengue which otherwise would go out of control, he said, adding that even the Health Officer of the corporation, Manjaiah Shetty, was down with dengue and has just recovered.

Concurring with him, Premananda Shetty, whip in the council and also a former Mayor of the BJP, said that every ward in the city had many dengue cases which were widespread in the past two months. A special initiative is required to control the fever with the help of expert doctors.

Responding to it, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that dengue cases have also been reported from Kodialbail and Kadri areas. It spread from the bite of Aedes Aegypti mosquito which bred on clean water. The multi-purpose workers of the corporation have done field work to destroy the breeding spots of Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

A community-level effort is needed to control the breeding of mosquito. It required the cooperation of all people who should ensure that there was no breeding spots in their premises and nearby.

The Mayor said that the corporation by joining hands with the Health Department and education institutes will organise activities to create awareness among people to take preventive steps for controlling dengue.

Incidentally, when Mr. Kannur wanted to know the status of dengue cases in the city none of the department officials were present in the meeting.

