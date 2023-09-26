MCC council resolves to drop bidding process initiated to select contractors for solid waste management under four packages

September 26, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City Corporation council in its meeting on Tuesday resolved to drop the bidding process initiated to select contractors for collecting and transporting garbage for one-year term under four packages.

The council took the decision after councillors, especially from the Opposition Congress, pointed out some shortcomings in the bidding (tender) document.

The meeting decided to prepare a fresh detailed project report (DPR) and invite bids afresh to select contractors under two packages for seven-year term.

The DPR once ready should be discussed in a special meeting of the council before calling fresh bids.

The councillors decided to continue the services of Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Ltd., which has been collecting and transporting the garbage of the city for over eight years, till then by seeking the permission of the government.

Initiating the debate over solid waste management, Leader of the Opposition T. Praveenchandra Alva said that the four-package tender document did not have provision for grass/weed cutting and street sweeping. It is unscientific, he said.

A.C. Vinayraj of the Congress said that it lacked provision for beach and park cleaning, drainage cleaning, and black spot cleaning. In addition, fixing the tenure of the contractors for one year and inviting bids every year for operation and maintenance is not feasible.

Another Congress member Anil Kumar said that the council had been kept in the dark while preparing the DPR of the bidding process already initiated.

Former Mayor M. Shashidhar Hegde of the Congress too pressed for cancelling the bidding process.

Whip in the council and former Mayor Premananda Shetty said that solid waste management should be taken seriously and loopholes in the operation and maintenance should be fixed now itself before selecting the contractors.

Commissioner of the civic body C.L. Anand said that contractors for two of four packages now have been selected and letter of acceptance has been issued to them.

It may be mentioned here that the seven-year term of contract between the corporation and Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Ltd expired on January 31, 2022. The government and the corporation extended the term by one year from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023.

Due to helplessness and inability of the corporation to make alternative arrangements, the contract was further extended by six more months, to July 31, 2023. Since then the company has been collecting and transporting the garbage for the civic body as the corporation has still not made any other arrangements for solid waste management.

With the latest decision of the council, uncertainty in the garbage management will continue.