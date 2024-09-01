MCC council meeting witnesses pandemonium over criminal case against nominated Congress member

Pandemonium prevailed in the monthly meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation council on Saturday with the ruling BJP members demanding that a nominated member of the Congress, Kishore Shetty, who was arrested recently after a case was registered for throwing stones at a private city bus, be sent out of the meeting and the Opposition Congress members opposing it.

Mr. Kishore Shetty is accused No. 3 in the case registered at Barke police station on August 19. Stones had been hurled during a Congress protest at Lalbagh on the same day.

The Congress members, including Mr. Kishore Shetty, went to the Well of the House protesting that Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur did not allow Leader of the Opposition T. Praveenchandra Alva to speak first during Question Hour. They shouted slogans and opposed the Mayor allowing BJP councillor Sangeetha Nayak to speak on the matter related to Mr. Kishore Shetty.

The Congress members also opposed when the Mayor began to read out the list of initiatives taken by him during the past month.

The Mayor told the council that the Congress is into political conspiracy to disrupt the meeting as elections ar only six months away. The Congress is jealous of the pro-people projects taken up by the BJP, he said, adding that the Congress is covering up the involvement of its member in stone throwing.

When the ruling and the Opposition members were shouting against each other, the Mayor adjourned the House for sometime. When the House met again the Congress members continued their protest at the Well.

Amid the din, the Whip Premananda Shetty read out decisions taken by the council on the matters (agenda) placed before the meeting, while the ruling members stood guard around him.

