HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MCC council decides to name Surathkal junction as Sri Vinayaka Damodar Savarkar Circle

September 27, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA of Mangaluru City South, speaking at the council meeting of Mangaluru City Corporation on Tuesday.

D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA of Mangaluru City South, speaking at the council meeting of Mangaluru City Corporation on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Amid opposition from the Congress, the Mangaluru City Corporation council, led by the BJP, in its meeting on Tuesday decided to name Surathkal junction as Sri Vinayaka Damodar Savarkar Circle.

An agenda tabled in the meeting of the council on the same said that 14 objections had been received for naming the junction after Savarkar.

The Congress members demanded that the junction can be named after U. Srinivas Mallya or the late Subbaiah Shetty who have contributed for the local development. They said that the function should be named after those who have contributed for the development of Mangaluru.

The ruling BJP members questioned the Opposition why the junction should not be named after Savarkar. They sought reasons from them for not naming the junction after Savarkar.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty had appealed to the civic body to name the junction after Savarkar.

The council resolved to name Bondel Circle on the Airport Road as Sarvajna Circle after 16th century Kannada poet Sarvajna.

Dr. Shetty had appealed to the council for the same. Sarvajana is known for his simple three-line poems called ‘tripadis’.

The Congress councillors said that they agreed to the decision of the council.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.