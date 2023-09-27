MCC council decides to name Surathkal junction as Sri Vinayaka Damodar Savarkar Circle

September 27, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - MANGALURU

Amid opposition from the Congress, the Mangaluru City Corporation council, led by the BJP, in its meeting on Tuesday decided to name Surathkal junction as Sri Vinayaka Damodar Savarkar Circle.

An agenda tabled in the meeting of the council on the same said that 14 objections had been received for naming the junction after Savarkar.

The Congress members demanded that the junction can be named after U. Srinivas Mallya or the late Subbaiah Shetty who have contributed for the local development. They said that the function should be named after those who have contributed for the development of Mangaluru.

The ruling BJP members questioned the Opposition why the junction should not be named after Savarkar. They sought reasons from them for not naming the junction after Savarkar.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty had appealed to the civic body to name the junction after Savarkar.

The council resolved to name Bondel Circle on the Airport Road as Sarvajna Circle after 16th century Kannada poet Sarvajna.

Dr. Shetty had appealed to the council for the same. Sarvajana is known for his simple three-line poems called ‘tripadis’.

The Congress councillors said that they agreed to the decision of the council.