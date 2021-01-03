MCC council approves proposal to build multi-purpose complex at Jeppu

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has proposed to build a multi-purpose complex at Jeppu at an estimated cost of ₹37 crore.

It has proposed to house its existing health centre and veterinary clinic in this complex. In addition, the complex will have a provision for offices, including the ward office of the corporation, commercial shops, and a bus stand.

The corporation has proposed to get the project done under the Smart City Mission by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL). The council of the corporation approved the proposal when it met on Thursday.

An agenda on the same tabled at the council meeting said that the civic body expected ₹18.5 lakh per month as rent from commercial shops that would be allowed in the complex.

It said that the basement of the building would have 704 sq ft area, the ground floor 13,100 sq ft, the first floor 18,875 sq ft, and the second and third floors together an area of 37,750 sq ft. The first floor is to have offices and shops, while the second and third floors will have offices.

The project would be a reality subject to the approval of the board of MSCL.

The whip in the council, Premananda Shetty, said the connectivity to Jeppu area under Mangaladevi ward would be improved once the proposed railway underpass project at Mahakalipadpu and the road widening from Morgan’s Gate to Jeppinamogaru on NH-66 came through. This road already has heavy traffic movement. The bus shelter in front of Mangaladevi temple can be shifted to the area of the complex.

The council has also approved a proposal to widen the Kadri Shivabagh New Road from 9 m to 12 m, either by acquiring land or getting the land for the project under the provisions of Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

It has also decided to write to the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to include the road-widening proposal in its master plan.