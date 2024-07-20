ADVERTISEMENT

MCC Commissioner among 12 officials accused of possessing disproportionate assets

Published - July 20, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The official residence of Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand in Mannagudde in Mangaluru was among the premises of Mr. Anand that were searched by Lokayukta Police on Friday, July 19. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Lokayukta Police on Friday, July 19, raided places related to Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand and 11 other officials after registering cases for alleged possession of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

A team of Lokayutka police officials from Bengaluru searched Mr. Anand’s official residence at Mannagudda in Mangaluru for nearly four hours on Friday morning. The team then searched for documents at Mr. Anand’s office. Separate teams carried out search at the houses where Mr. Anand’s wife and his mother lived.

A team of over 100 Lokayukta police officials simultaneously conducted raids at over 54 premises linked to 12 government officials in Mangaluru, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Tumkur and Yadgir districts.

In a press release, Lokayukta police said assets worth ₹2.77 crore related to Mr. Anand, his wife, and his children were recovered.

Mr. Anand was posted as MCC Commissioner on June 28, 2023. After a landslip at an under-construction site near Balmatta on July 3 that led to the death of a labourer and the Commissioner cancelling the building licence of its builder, the State government transferred Mr. Anand without showing any posting and posted Ravichandra Nayak as the MCC Commissioner. Mr. Anand approached the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal, which quashed his transfer order.

