MCC Commissioner acted as per law in fixing property tax rates on October 2023 guidelines value: Congress

March 01, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L Anand has acted as per the February 2021 notification of the State government during the BJP rule and directed revenue officials in collecting property tax as per the October 2023 guidelines value, said Leader of the Opposition in MCC council Praveenchandra Alva and other councillors of the Congress in Mangaluru on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Alva and councillors Shashidhar Hegde and A.C. Vinayraj said it was wrong on the part of the BJP-ruled MCC council on January 31 to hike the property tax by 3% based on the guidance value of properties fixed by the State government on February 19, 2021. “The council acted in contravention of the State government’s notification, which had asked urban local bodies to collect property tax as per the prevailing guidance value,” Mr. Vinayraj said.

The MCC Commissioner is right in directing revenue authorities to collect property tax on the basis of guidance value revised on October 1, 2023, he said.

There was pandemonium in the MCC council on Thursday when Mr. Alva and other councillors of the Congress shouted slogans against the BJP for hiking the property tax. The BJP councillors also raised slogans against the Congress and said the Congress government has hiked the guidance value of properties last year to augment revenue for implementing guarantee schemes.

On Friday, Mr. Alva said as per the February 19, 2021 notification, property tax was fixed not just for the building but also for the adjoining vacant land. The Congress then cautioned the MCC council against hiking the property tax as per the notification.

The ruling BJP council in 2023 decided to revise the property tax applicable for 2023-24 by 0.75% of the capital value of the property. When the Congress came to power in the State, the MCC council decided to hike property tax by 3% for the year 2024-25.

Mr. Alva said it was the BJP government that hiked the water tax in 2019 by which people had to pay ₹168 for 24,000 litres of water. To prevent backlash during the Assembly elections campaign, the BJP government permitted the MCC to collect water bill as per the old tariff for a period of one year. After the elections, the MCC council decided to hike water tariff. Similarly the BJP-ruled MCC council has hiked building licence fee from ₹4 to ₹12 per square metre, he said.