MCC collects 26 tonnes of trash from nine beaches during two-day cleaning drive

September 19, 2023

The Mangaluru City Corporation collected about 26 tonnes of waste from nine beaches during the two-day beach cleaning done with several other organisations from September 16, according to Commissioner C.L. Anand.

The trash was lifted from Tannirbhavi, Mukka, NITK Surathkal, Hosabettu, Iddya, Doddakoppla, Guddekoppla, Chitrapura, and Baikampady beaches, he said in a release.

The garbage collected included about 14 tonnes of mix waste, three tonnes of mix plastic waste, 1.66 tonnes of cloth, 2.7 tonnes of wood waste, 541 kg of thermocol, 803 kg of chappals, and 5.41 tonnes of other waste.

In all, 2,500 individuals including students, volunteers, city officials, and members of various organisations, including the Indian Coast Guard, NCC/NSS/Scouts and Guide students, NGOs, took part in the cleaning drive, he said, adding that Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur and Deputy Mayor Sunitha also participated in the drive.

The collected waste was sorted out and sent for recycler, while wood waste found a second life through re-utilization, plastic waste was sent to authorised recycler and tender coconut waste was sent to Pachchanady processing site.

