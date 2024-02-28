Mangaluru City Corporation Budget failed to augment revenue, says Opposition Congress

February 28, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - MANGALURU

Criticising the Mangaluru City Corporation’s Budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday, the Opposition Congress said that it did not focus on augmenting revenue.

Leader of the Opposition T. Praveenchandra Alva said that identifying more paid parking places could have generated more revenue. In addition, the Budget did not make any mention on collecting fees from those service providers who laid underground cables.

“Not a single paisa has been reserved for traffic management,” he said adding: “It is a Budget presented just for its sake.”

The Congress member Abdul Rauf said that it has not reserved any funds for the improvement of crematoria or for building new ones.

He said that rajakaluves in the city have been encroached upon in many places. A survey should be conducted on the same and encroachments should be removed for the smooth flow of water.

Another Opposition member Naveen R. D’Souza said that a provision should have been made for opening a sub-office of the corporation at Padil. The Budget should have reserved some fund for maintaining cleanliness of the city.

The Congress member Abdul Lathif said that the Budget has ignored sports and did not reserve funds for promoting sports activities.

