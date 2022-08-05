MCC aims to hoist 60,000 flags in Mangaluru as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Prominent circles, buildings, Thumbe vented dam to be illuminated; rangoli competition planned

Mayor of Mangaluru Premananda Shetty (Center), Commissioner of MCC Akshy Sridhar, and Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao holding the national flag during a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has aimed at hoisting at least 60,000 flags in its jurisdiction as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (tricolor in all houses) campaign for three days from August 13, according to Mayor Premananda Shetty and Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar.

Addressing presspersons on Friday, they said that the flags would be hoisted in all houses, government offices, and other buildings to showcase patriotism on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

A meeting of the heads of all associations will be called and requested to hoist the national flag on all buildings, Mr. Sridhar said.

People can now purchase flags by paying ₹22 for each flag from the zonal and ward offices and central office of the corporation. In addition, they can be purchased from the 10 urban primary health centres in the city, Mr. Shetty said. They can also be purchased from three malls — Bharat Mall, City Center Mall, and Forum Fiza Mall.

“From Saturday, PWD officials and ward committee nodal officers will visit each house with members of the ward to raise awareness about the flag hoisting campaign. Associations and apartment owners will have to voluntarily buy and hoist the flag. Flags will be distributed to all houses through children with the collaboration of educational institutions,” Mr. Sridhar said.

Illumination

The commissioner said that the city corporation buildings, prominent circles, Tumbe vented dam, and other significant areas will be illuminated with saffron, white, and green LED bulbs from August 13 to 15.

Some of the prominent buildings which will be illuminated are the corporation’s central office and commercial complex buildings at Lalbagh, its zonal offices in Surathkal and Mallikatta, the town hall and the swimming pool at Lady Hill.

Circles/junctions identified for illumination are Lalbagh Junction, Brahma Shri Narayana Guru Circle, Govinda Pai Circle, A.B. Shetty Circle, Clock Tower Circle, Jeppu Circle, Marnamikatta Circle, Koti Chennaya Circle at Nandigudda, Circuit House Circle, Bondel Circle, Surathkal Circle, and Kadri-Mallikatte Circle.

In addition, the corporation has planned a host of other activities to commemorate the sacrifices of freedom fighters, the Commissioner said.

A rangoli drawing competition on the theme ‘The idea of 75 years of Indian Independence’ will be organised on August 11 at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall.

A ‘walk of celebration’ will be held on August 12 to pay respects to the Indian culture, its achievements, and magnificent history. The officers and staff of the MCC will walk from the corporation’s head office and return to Lalbagh via Bramha Shri Narayana Guru Circle, Mannagudda Canara School, Mr. Sridhar said.

On August 10, the contribution of freedom fighters will be commemorated at the city corporation office by the choir of all MCC staff and pledging to hoist flags in possible buildings.

Booths with the title ‘Selfie with patriotism’ will be made available to click selfies to raise awareness on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, on August 8.