MBBS student found dead at A J ladies hostel in Mangaluru

November 13, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 20-year-old MBBS student died after jumping down from the sixth floor of A J Ladies hostel in Mangaluru in the early hours of Monday, said Mangaluru East police.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Prakruthi Shetty. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on November 13. The police have recovered a note purportedly written by Ms. Shetty. A case of unnatural death has been registered, the police said..

(Those under stress and having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani 104 or the mental health helpline 080-46110007)