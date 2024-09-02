M.B. Patil should tender apology for making derogatory remarks against Narayanaswamy, says BJP MLC

K. Pratapsimha Nayak, BJP MLC, on Monday, September 2, urged Minister for Major Industries M.B. Patil to tender an apology for making “derogatory” remarks against the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru, Mr. Nayak said that as the Leader of the Opposition in the Council, Mr. Narayanaswamy had questioned the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB)’s decision to allot five acres of land near Kempegowda International Airport Limited at Devanahalli near Bengaluru to a trust belonging to the son of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Mr. Narayanaswamy was well within his right to raise questions over the allotment.

Even though several applications had been submitted for allotment of land, how the authorities had resorted to “pick and choose” the application submitted by Mr. Kharge’s son was “questionable”. The Leader of the Opposition in the Council had questioned the same. Reacting to it, the words used by Mr. Patil against Mr. Naryanaswamy were not acceptable and they were “derogatory” in nature.

Earlier, the Congress leaders had spoken lightly on President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Thawarchand Gehlot though they occupied the highest positions, he said.

The MLC alleged that the Congress is using Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people only as vote bank. The grand old party is really not concerned over their welfare.

Mr. Nayak alleged that the administration in Karnataka under Congress rule has collapsed. Development projects in the State have come to a standstill. The contractors are not getting their bills cleared. No new development projects are being taken up.

“Many Congress leaders are now throwing their hat to become the Chief Minister as the office of Chief Minister is shaking over MUDA scam,” he said.

The State is facing instability, the MLC claimed.