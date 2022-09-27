M.B. Patil asks Congress workers to strive to win 150 Assembly seats

Congress leader M.B. Patil spesking at Congress Party Workers’ Convention at Town Hall, in Mangaluru on September 26. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) campaign committee president M.B. Patil here on Monday asked the party workers to strive for at least 150 seats in next year’s Assembly election in the State.

Addressing the workers at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall, he said that the party should be able to win all 13 Assembly seats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in the next election. This included eight seats in Dakshina Kannada and five in Udupi.

Mr. Patil asked the party workers to work hard at the booth level for the victory of party candidates. Earlier speaking to presspersons at the Congress office, he ruled out any dissent in the party unit in the State.

He said that the party will make people aware of the corrupt practices and maladministration of the BJP governments in the State and also at the Centre. “People are suffering because of inflation, lack of employment opportunities and corrupt practices. Like in 2013, we will definitely come back to power with majority in 2023,” Mr. Patil said.

Mr. Patil said supporters of Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge do aspire to see their leaders as Chief Minister. “There is no dissent in the party. The party high command will decide the name of the Chief Minister and it will be endorsed by the Congress Legislature Party,” he said.

Whenasked about the situation in Rajasthan, Mr. Patil said it was obvious that MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is slated to contest for the post of President of All India Congress Committee, imposed certain conditiond to support a new legislator for the post Chief Minister. “The issue will be sorted out by AICC observer Mallikarjun Kharge,” he said.

Asked whether the Congress will approach the Lokayukta to investigate into allegations against BJP legislators demanding 40% commission for development works, Mr. Patil said the issue was not allowed for discussion in the Legislative Assembly. “We will take the issue before the people,” he said.