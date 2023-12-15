Mayor’s public grievance redressal programme to be held at Town Hall in Mangaluru on December 18

December 15, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur will hold “Janaspandana”, the public grievance redressal programme, at the Kudmal Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru on Monday, December 18.

Talking to reporters on Friday, December 15, Mr. Kannur said he has held three phone-in programmes so far wherein he heard grievances and redressed them in a time-bound manner. “As this phone-in programme is for an hour, only a few could air their grievances. Hence, I am starting with Janaspandana to enable more people to air their grievances in person before me,” he said.

His first Janaspandana will be held at the Town Hall between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on December 18. People can submit their grievances about the services of Mangaluru City Corporation including those related to road, drainage, water, and solid waste management. Following registration of the grievance, people can air it before the Mayor, MCC Commissioner, and other officials. The grievances will be classified into health, engineering, city scheme and revenue divisions and will be redressed in a period of 15 days.

D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City MLAs; will chair the Janaspandana programme, he said.

The Mayor said he has planned to hold the next Janaspandana programme in Surathkal in January 2024. The Janaspandana programme is apolitical one and councillors from all the 60 wards of the city will be involved in it, he said.

PM Svanidhi

Mr. Kannur said following the Janaspandana programme, on Monday afternoon, loan of ₹10,000 will be given to beneficiaries of the PM Svanidhi scheme namely washermen, cobblers, tailors, caterers, and waste collectors. Beneficiaries have to come to the venue with Aadhar cards, bank passbooks, and pictures of the work they are involved in, the Mayor said.